Single-family residence in Windsor sells for $731,500

A 1,337-square-foot house built in 2005 has changed hands. The property located at 1308 Seghesio Way in Windsor was sold on April 20, 2023. The $731,500 purchase price works out to $547 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In March 2023, a 2,540-square-foot home on Foppiano Way in Windsor sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $374.

A 2,150-square-foot home at 7657 Pallino Court in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $897,000, a price per square foot of $417.

On Decanter Circle in Windsor in December 2022 a 1,374-square-foot home was sold for $764,000, a price per square foot of $556.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.