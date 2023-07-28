Single-family residence in Windsor sells for $748,000

A 1,998-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The property located at 259 Bouquet Circle in Windsor was sold on July 10, 2023, for $748,000, or $374 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,920 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Bouquet Circle in Windsor in February 2023 a 1,998-square-foot home was sold for $819,000, a price per square foot of $410. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,998-square-foot home on Decanter Circle in Windsor sold for $827,000, a price per square foot of $414. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,374-square-foot home at 662 Decanter Circle in Windsor sold in December 2022 for $764,000, a price per square foot of $556. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.