Single-family residence in Windsor sells for $779,000

1056 Esparto Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 1056 Esparto Court in Windsor was sold on March 18, 2024 for $779,000, or $708 per square foot.

The house, built in 1994, has an interior space of 1,100 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the exterior, the home features tiles on the roof. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property's lot measures 6,969 square feet square feet in area.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,203-square-foot home at 1126 Rio Camino Court in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $765,000, a price per square foot of $636. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2023, a 1,203-square-foot home on Foothill Drive in Windsor sold for $639,000, a price per square foot of $531. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Rachael Lane in Windsor in September 2023 a 2,060-square-foot home was sold for $974,000, a price per square foot of $473. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

