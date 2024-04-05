Single-family residence in Windsor sells for $875,000

9232 Piccadilly Circle (Google Street View)

The property located at 9232 Piccadilly Circle in Windsor was sold on March 19, 2024.

The $875,000 purchase price works out to $451 per square foot.

The house, built in 1993, has an interior space of 1,938 square feet.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property occupies a lot of 5,662 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 2,174-square-foot home at 535 Piccadilly Place in Windsor sold in August 2023 for $975,000, a price per square foot of $448. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,674-square-foot home on Piccadilly Circle in Windsor sold for $926,000, a price per square foot of $346. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Piccadilly Circle in Windsor in April 2023 a 2,488-square-foot home was sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $360. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

