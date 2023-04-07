Single-family residence in Windsor sells for $900,000

The spacious property located at 113 Anish Way in Windsor was sold on March 16, 2023 for $900,000, or $309 per square foot. The house, built in 2008, has an interior space of 2,914 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,451-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In February 2023, a 2,032-square-foot home on Apollo Place in Windsor sold for $905,500, a price per square foot of $446.

A 1,795-square-foot home at 260 Flametree Circle in Windsor sold in February 2023 for $752,000, a price per square foot of $419.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.