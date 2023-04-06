4-bedroom house in Windsor sells for $926,000

A 2,674-square-foot house built in 1990 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 9156 Piccadilly Circle in Windsor was sold on March 14, 2023, for $926,000, or $346 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Espana Way in Windsor in February 2023 a 1,544-square-foot home was sold for $741,000, a price per square foot of $480.

In February 2023, a 1,544-square-foot home on Buena Tierra Way in Windsor sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $521.

A 2,929-square-foot home at 9312 Lakewood Drive in Windsor sold in January 2023 for $1,650,000, a price per square foot of $563.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.