Single-family residence sells for $1.1 million in Cloverdale

A 3,606-square-foot house built in 2005 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 500 Port Circle in Cloverdale was sold on May 26, 2023. The $1,064,000 purchase price works out to $295 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 10,018-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,392-square-foot home at 0 None in Cloverdale sold in February 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $438.

On Merlot Drive in Cloverdale in May 2023 a 1,795-square-foot home was sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $370.

In January 2023, a 2,099-square-foot home on Gamay Drive in Cloverdale sold for $707,000, a price per square foot of $337.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.