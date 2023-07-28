Single-family residence sells for $1.1 million in Healdsburg

A 1,384-square-foot house built in 1966 has changed hands. The property located at 1024 Harold Lane in Healdsburg was sold on July 6, 2023. The $1,100,000 purchase price works out to $795 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. Situated on a spacious 10,018-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space along with the added bonus of a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In February 2023, a 1,089-square-foot home on Maxwell Street in Healdsburg sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $661. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Sunnyside Drive in Healdsburg in February 2023 a 1,092-square-foot home was sold for $555,000, a price per square foot of $508. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,862-square-foot home at 524 Jachetta Court in Healdsburg sold in May 2023 for $1,195,000, a price per square foot of $642. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

