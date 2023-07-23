Single-family residence sells for $1.1 million in Petaluma

A spacious house located at 1558 Henry Way in Petaluma has new owners. The 2,030-square-foot property, built in 2001, was sold on June 28, 2023, for $1,077,500, or $531 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 6,534 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Wieling Way in Petaluma in March 2023 a 2,188-square-foot home was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $423. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,470-square-foot home on Bond Avenue in Petaluma sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $554. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,633-square-foot home at 1587 Anna Way in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $670,000, a price per square foot of $410. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.