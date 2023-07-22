Single-family residence sells for $1.1 million in Petaluma

The spacious property located at 1104 Garfield Drive in Petaluma was sold on June 29, 2023 for $1,055,000, or $388 per square foot. The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 2,722 square feet. This two-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and four baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property encompasses a generous 7,405 square feet of land.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In January 2023, a 2,204-square-foot home on Wren Lane in Petaluma sold for $1,045,000, a price per square foot of $474. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Starling Drive in Petaluma in April 2023 a 1,763-square-foot home was sold for $787,000, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,864-square-foot home at 21 Pelican Court in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $820,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.