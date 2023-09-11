Single-family residence sells for $1.1 million in Santa Rosa

6301 Stone Bridge Road (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 6301 Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,188-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on Aug. 21, 2023, for $1,055,000, or $482 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,281-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $460. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,350-square-foot home on Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,040,000, a price per square foot of $443. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,281-square-foot home at 6267 Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $1,160,000, a price per square foot of $509. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.