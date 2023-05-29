Single-family residence sells for $1.1 million in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 403 Stonecrest Court in Santa Rosa was sold on May 9, 2023. The $1,126,000 purchase price works out to $387 per square foot. The house, built in 1970, has an interior space of 2,906 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot, which also has a pool.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,466-square-foot home on Buena Vista Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $546.

On Terra Linda Court in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 2,734-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $347.

A 2,855-square-foot home at 601 Buena Vista Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $955,000, a price per square foot of $335.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.