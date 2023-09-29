Single-family residence sells for $1.1 million in Windsor

526 Chablis Drive (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 526 Chablis Drive in Windsor was sold on Sept. 15, 2023. The $1,090,000 purchase price works out to $382 per square foot.

The house, built in 2006, has an interior space of 2,855 square feet. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property's backyard showcases a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,834-square-foot home at 642 Chardonnay Place in Windsor sold in June 2023 for $905,000, a price per square foot of $493. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Chablis Drive in Windsor in May 2023 a 2,642-square-foot home was sold for $955,000, a price per square foot of $361. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,998-square-foot home on Bouquet Circle in Windsor sold for $819,000, a price per square foot of $410. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

