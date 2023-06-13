Single-family residence sells for $1.2 million in Graton

A 2,386-square-foot house built in 1992 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 3130 Brush Street in Graton was sold on May 19, 2023, for $1,150,000, or $482 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In April 2023, a 1,660-square-foot home on Brush Street in Graton sold for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $678.

A 2,872-square-foot home at 3222 Mueller Road in Sebastopol sold in May 2023 for $1,320,000, a price per square foot of $460.

On Brush Street in Graton in April 2023 a 1,308-square-foot home was sold for $765,000, a price per square foot of $585.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.