Single-family residence sells for $1.2 million in Healdsburg

The spacious property located at 848 March Avenue in Healdsburg was sold on June 26, 2023 for $1,245,000, or $593 per square foot. The house, built in 1985, has an interior space of 2,099 square feet. The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 7,405 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Jachetta Court in Healdsburg in May 2023 a 1,862-square-foot home was sold for $1,195,000, a price per square foot of $642. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,092-square-foot home on Sunnyside Drive in Healdsburg sold for $555,000, a price per square foot of $508. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,089-square-foot home at 931 Maxwell Street in Healdsburg sold in February 2023 for $720,000, a price per square foot of $661. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.