Single-family residence sells for $1.2 million in Healdsburg

A historic house located at 619 Brown Street in Healdsburg has a new owner. The 1,337-square-foot property, built in 1920, was sold on May 23, 2023. The $1,216,000 purchase price works out to $909 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,524-square-foot home at 448 Grant Street in Healdsburg sold in May 2023 for $890,000, a price per square foot of $584. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,720-square-foot home on Grant Street in Healdsburg sold for $1,575,000, a price per square foot of $916. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Brown Street in Healdsburg in April 2023 a 743-square-foot home was sold for $867,000, a price per square foot of $1,167. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.