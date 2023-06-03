Single-family residence sells for $1.2 million in Petaluma

A 3,173-square-foot house built in 2006 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1818 Mariposa Drive in Petaluma was sold on May 16, 2023, for $1,175,000, or $370 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In January 2023, a 2,141-square-foot home on Sage Way in Petaluma sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $418.

A 1,583-square-foot home at 1787 Emma Way in Petaluma sold in January 2023 for $490,500, a price per square foot of $310.

On Cerro Sonoma Circle in Petaluma in February 2023 a 1,832-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $459.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.