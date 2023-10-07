Single-family residence sells for $1.2 million in Petaluma

811 Schuman Lane (Google Street View)

The property located at 811 Schuman Lane in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 20, 2023. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $928 per square foot.

The house, built in 1963, has an interior space of 1,293 square feet.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a one-car garage.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In July 2023, a 1,462-square-foot home on West Street in Petaluma sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $718. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,796-square-foot home at 913 West Street in Petaluma sold in August 2023 for $1,060,000, a price per square foot of $590. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Amber Way in Petaluma in May 2023 a 2,359-square-foot home was sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $572. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

