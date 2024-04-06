Single-family residence sells for $1.2 million in Petaluma

276 Cambridge Lane (Google Street View)

A 1,771-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands.

The property located at 276 Cambridge Lane in Petaluma was sold on March 19, 2024. The $1,205,000 purchase price works out to $680 per square foot.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property's lot measures 4,791 square feet square feet in area.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,574-square-foot home at 234 Edinburgh Lane in Petaluma sold in December 2023 for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $466. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Cambridge Lane in Petaluma in May 2023 a 2,229-square-foot home was sold for $1,120,000, a price per square foot of $502. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2024, a 3,510-square-foot home on Dublin Court in Petaluma sold for $2,300,000, a price per square foot of $655. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

