Single-family residence sells for $1.2 million in Petaluma

A 2,484-square-foot house built in 1988 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1227 B Street in Petaluma was sold on March 6, 2023, for $1,200,000, or $483 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Haven Drive in Petaluma in February 2023 a 2,340-square-foot home was sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $577.

In December 2022, a 1,497-square-foot home on El Rose Drive in Petaluma sold for $1,275,000, a price per square foot of $852.

A 1,068-square-foot home at 24 Webster Street in Petaluma sold in January 2023 for $710,000, a price per square foot of $665.

