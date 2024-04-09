Single-family residence sells for $1.2 million in Santa Rosa

174 Yulupa Circle (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 174 Yulupa Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on March 22, 2024.

The $1,211,000 purchase price works out to $403 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 3,002 square feet.

This two-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property occupies a lot of 10,088 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In June 2023, a 2,736-square-foot home on Yulupa Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $420. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,150-square-foot home at 4250 Flat Rock Circle in Santa Rosa sold in February 2024 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $609. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hermit Way in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,600-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $438. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

