Single-family residence sells for $1.2 million in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 3564 Heimbucher Way in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 2,708-square-foot property, built in 2000, was sold on Aug. 15, 2023. The $1,179,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house features an attached four-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In July 2023, a 3,418-square-foot home on Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa sold for $1,720,000, a price per square foot of $503. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 2,900-square-foot home at 2742 Treetops Way in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,370,000, a price per square foot of $472. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Montecito Avenue in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 4,530-square-foot home was sold for $2,995,000, a price per square foot of $661. The home has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

