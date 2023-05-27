Single-family residence sells for $1.3 million in Healdsburg

The property located at 560 Matheson Street in Healdsburg was sold on May 3, 2023 for $1,262,500, or $677 per square foot. The house, built in 1984, has an interior space of 1,866 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,776-square-foot home at 429 Tee Drive in Healdsburg sold in January 2023 for $1,600,000, a price per square foot of $901.

On Brown Street in Healdsburg in April 2023 a 743-square-foot home was sold for $867,000, a price per square foot of $1,167.

In December 2022, a 2,053-square-foot home on Fitch Street in Healdsburg sold for $2,050,000, a price per square foot of $999.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.