Single-family residence sells for $1.3 million in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 441 Trail Ridge Place in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,316-square-foot property, built in 1988, was sold on May 3, 2023. The $1,250,000 purchase price works out to $540 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 2,065-square-foot home at 7776 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $795,000, a price per square foot of $385.

On Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 2,005-square-foot home was sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $369.

In April 2023, a 1,891-square-foot home on Oak Brook Court in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $502.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.