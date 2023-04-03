2-bedroom house in Sea Ranch sells for $1.3 million

The property located at 88 Burl Tree in Sea Ranch was sold on March 15, 2023 for $1,250,000, or $890 per square foot. The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 1,404 square feet. The property features two bedrooms and three baths. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,385-square-foot home at 40450 Leeward Road in The Sea Ranch sold in February 2023 for $1,995,000, a price per square foot of $836.

In January 2023, a 2,681-square-foot home on Riven in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,529,000, a price per square foot of $570.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.