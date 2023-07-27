Single-family residence sells for $1.3 million in Windsor

A spacious house located at 177 Moll Drive in Windsor has new owners. The 2,058-square-foot property, built in 1982, was sold on July 7, 2023, for $1,250,000, or $607 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property occupies a sizable 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In June 2023, a 2,235-square-foot home on Lockwood Drive in Windsor sold for $1,325,000, a price per square foot of $593. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,701-square-foot home at 72 Shiloh Road in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $913,000, a price per square foot of $537. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Shiloh Road in Windsor in December 2022 a home was sold for $3,000,000. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.