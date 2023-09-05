Single-family residence sells for $1.4 million in Bodega Bay

376 Sanderling Court (Google Street View)

A 1,997-square-foot house built in 1984 has changed hands.

The property located at 376 Sanderling Court in Bodega Bay was sold on Aug. 15, 2023, for $1,419,000, or $711 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Loon Court in Bodega Bay in July 2023 a 2,328-square-foot home was sold for $2,305,000, a price per square foot of $990. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,328-square-foot home on Swan Drive in Bodega Bay sold for $1,230,000, a price per square foot of $926. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,303-square-foot home at 20971 Heron Drive in Bodega Bay sold in January 2023 for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $1,190. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

