Single-family residence sells for $1.5 million in Healdsburg

The spacious property located at 997 Lupine Court in Healdsburg was sold on June 9, 2023. The $1,475,000 purchase price works out to $510 per square foot. The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,891 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a detached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,857-square-foot home at 105 Ferrero Drive in Healdsburg sold in March 2023 for $920,000, a price per square foot of $495. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,857-square-foot home on Lavender Circle in Healdsburg sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg in February 2023 a 2,055-square-foot home was sold for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $535. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.