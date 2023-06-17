Single-family residence sells for $1.5 million in Healdsburg

The property located at 101 Fitch Street in Healdsburg was sold on May 26, 2023 for $1,500,000, or $798 per square foot. The house, built in 1963, has an interior space of 1,879 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 2,053-square-foot home at 306 Fitch Street in Healdsburg sold in December 2022 for $2,050,000, a price per square foot of $999. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,408-square-foot home on Adeline Way in Healdsburg sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $568. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On East Street in Healdsburg in May 2023 a 1,087-square-foot home was sold for $1,263,000, a price per square foot of $1,162. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.