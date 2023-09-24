Single-family residence sells for $1.5 million in Petaluma

921 Elm Drive (Google Street View)

A 2,632-square-foot house built in 2006 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 921 Elm Drive in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 1, 2023. The $1,535,000 purchase price works out to $583 per square foot. This two-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In May 2023, a 1,505-square-foot home on Magnolia Avenue in Petaluma sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $565. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On White Oak Circle in Petaluma in May 2023 a 2,027-square-foot home was sold for $1,035,000, a price per square foot of $511. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,885-square-foot home at 1301 Schuman Lane in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $1,952,000, a price per square foot of $677. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

