Single-family residence sells for $1.6 million in Petaluma

A 3,266-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 12 Jerome Court in Petaluma was sold on July 28, 2023. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $490 per square foot. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house includes an attached four-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In July 2023, a 1,169-square-foot home on Grant Avenue in Petaluma sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $766. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

On Sunnyslope Court in Petaluma in July 2023 a 3,155-square-foot home was sold for $1,750,000, a price per square foot of $555. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,563-square-foot home at 74 Raymond hts. in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $608. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

