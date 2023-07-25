Single-family residence sells for $1.6 million in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 4754 Woodview Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,647-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on July 7, 2023, for $1,550,000, or $586 per square foot. This single-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house features a three-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. Nestled on a generous 0.5-acre lot, the property provides abundant outdoor space including a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Woodview Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 2,523-square-foot home was sold for $960,000, a price per square foot of $380. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,864-square-foot home at 4833 Skycrest Way in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,825,000, a price per square foot of $472. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,193-square-foot home on Golf View Terrace in Santa Rosa sold for $1,625,000, a price per square foot of $741. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

