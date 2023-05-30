Single-family residence sells for $1.6 million in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 5909 Sunhawk Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on May 10, 2023. The $1,568,000 purchase price works out to $429 per square foot. The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 3,655 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In April 2023, a 2,182-square-foot home on Lofty Perch Place in Santa Rosa sold for $934,000, a price per square foot of $428.

A 3,627-square-foot home at 5832 La Cuesta Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $1,218,000, a price per square foot of $336.

On Owl Light Terrace in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 2,876-square-foot home was sold for $985,000, a price per square foot of $342.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.