Single-family residence sells for $1.6 million in Sea Ranch

A 1,625-square-foot house built in 1997 has changed hands. The property located at 233 Ballast Road in Sea Ranch was sold on Aug. 11, 2023. The $1,610,000 purchase price works out to $991 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

