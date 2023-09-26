Single-family residence sells for $1.7 million in Santa Rosa

811 Sentinel Court (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 811 Sentinel Court in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 7, 2023 for $1,695,000, or $454 per square foot.

The house, built in 1980, has an interior space of 3,730 square feet. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Sentinel Court in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 2,488-square-foot home was sold for $990,000, a price per square foot of $398. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 2,050-square-foot home on Montclair Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $512. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,443-square-foot home at 652 Montclair Drive in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $827,500, a price per square foot of $573. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

