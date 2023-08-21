A spacious house located at 3118 Montecito Meadow Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,994-square-foot property, built in 1988, was sold on July 31, 2023. The $1,675,000 purchase price works out to $559 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a garage. The property's backyard also boasts a pool.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Montecito Meadow Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,648-square-foot home was sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $453. The home has 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,621-square-foot home on Rolling Hill Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $985,000, a price per square foot of $608. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,992-square-foot home at 2410 Rancho Cabeza Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $602. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

