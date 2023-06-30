Single-family residence sells for $1.8 million in Healdsburg

A 1,594-square-foot house built in 1900 has changed hands. The historic property located at 324 Grant Street in Healdsburg was sold on June 12, 2023, for $1,750,000, or $1,098 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage. It sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Brown Street in Healdsburg in May 2023 a 1,337-square-foot home was sold for $1,216,000, a price per square foot of $909. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 743-square-foot home on Brown Street in Healdsburg sold for $867,000, a price per square foot of $1,167. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,524-square-foot home at 448 Grant Street in Healdsburg sold in May 2023 for $890,000, a price per square foot of $584. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

