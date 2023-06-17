Single-family residence sells for $1.9 million in Petaluma

The spacious property located at 1823 Maiden Lane in Petaluma was sold on June 1, 2023. The $1,875,000 purchase price works out to $619 per square foot. The house, built in 1995, has an interior space of 3,029 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,745-square-foot home at 1838 Ingram Way in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $1,007,000, a price per square foot of $577. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 2,115-square-foot home on Sheila Court in Petaluma sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Grey Owl Drive in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,911-square-foot home was sold for $884,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.