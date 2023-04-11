A 3,437-square-foot house built in 1990 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 3740 Woodbourne Place in Santa Rosa was sold on March 21, 2023, for $1,850,000, or $538 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In January 2023, a 2,321-square-foot home on Lyon Court in Santa Rosa sold for $210,000, a price per square foot of $90.

On Skyfarm Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 3,748-square-foot home was sold for $1,754,209, a price per square foot of $468.

A 2,431-square-foot home at 2147 Vintage Circle in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $432.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.