Single-family residence sells for $1 million in Healdsburg

375 Parkland Farms Boulevard (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 375 Parkland Farms Boulevard in Healdsburg was sold on Aug. 25, 2023 for $1,020,000, or $459 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,220 square feet. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a detached garage.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Stirrup Loop in Healdsburg in May 2023 a 2,091-square-foot home was sold for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $526. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,665-square-foot home at 1676 Stirrup Loop in Healdsburg sold in December 2022 for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $394. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,714-square-foot home on Canyon Run in Healdsburg sold for $930,000, a price per square foot of $543. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.