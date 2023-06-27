Single-family residence sells for $2.3 million in Bodega Bay

A spacious house located at 20974 Pelican Loop in Bodega Bay has a new owner. The 2,191-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on June 6, 2023, for $2,300,000, or $1,050 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In January 2023, a 1,303-square-foot home on Heron Drive in Bodega Bay sold for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $1,190. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,328-square-foot home at 434 Swan Drive in Bodega Bay sold in May 2023 for $1,230,000, a price per square foot of $926. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Heron Drive in Bodega Bay in April 2023 a 933-square-foot home was sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $965. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.