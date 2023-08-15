Single-family residence sells for $2.6 million in Santa Rosa

The spacious, recently built property located at 3967 Parker Hill Road in Santa Rosa was sold on July 24, 2023 for $2,575,000, or $663 per square foot. The house, built in 2018, has an interior space of 3,885 square feet. This two-story home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. In addition, the home includes an attached four-car garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A home at 2119 Wedgewood Way in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,625,000.

In May 2023, a home on Long Leaf Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,715,000.

On Southridge Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 3,457-square-foot home was sold for $1,500,000, a price per square foot of $434. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.