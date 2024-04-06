Single-family residence sells for $2 million in Petaluma

1821 Sleepy Hollow Lane (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 1821 Sleepy Hollow Lane in Petaluma has new owners.

The 3,244-square-foot property, built in 1999, was sold on March 15, 2024.

The $1,950,000 purchase price works out to $601 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and four baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.3-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Ingram Way in Petaluma in April 2023 a 1,745-square-foot home was sold for $1,007,000, a price per square foot of $577. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 3,029-square-foot home at 1823 Maiden Lane in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $1,875,000, a price per square foot of $619. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,745-square-foot home on Mallard Lane in Petaluma sold for $1,010,000, a price per square foot of $579. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

