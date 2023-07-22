Single-family residence sells for $3.5 million in Healdsburg

The spacious property located at 313 Matheson Street in Healdsburg was sold on June 28, 2023. The $3,460,000 purchase price works out to $1,292 per square foot. The house, built in 1941, has an interior space of 2,678 square feet. This two-story home boasts a generous living space with six bedrooms and four baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a double carport. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 9,588 square feet and features a pool for added enjoyment.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,398-square-foot home at 116 Fitch Street in Healdsburg sold in May 2023 for $1,800,000, a price per square foot of $1,288. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On East Street in Healdsburg in May 2023 a 1,087-square-foot home was sold for $1,263,000, a price per square foot of $1,162. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In May 2023, a 1,879-square-foot home on Fitch Street in Healdsburg sold for $1,500,000, a price per square foot of $798. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

