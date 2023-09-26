Single-family residence sells for $4.3 million in Sea Ranch

A house built in 2010 has changed hands.

The property located at 36589 Sculpture Point Drive in Sea Ranch was sold on Sept. 1, 2023. The purchase price was $4,250,000. The layout of this two-story home includes two bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Conifer Close in The Sea Ranch in August 2023 a 1,800-square-foot home was sold for $990,000, a price per square foot of $550. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,750-square-foot home on Fishermans Close in The Sea Ranch sold for $2,100,000, a price per square foot of $1,200. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,801-square-foot home at 36066 Sea Ridge Road in The Sea Ranch sold in May 2023 for $995,000, a price per square foot of $552. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.