Single-family residence sells for $455,000 in Guerneville

A 797-square-foot house built in 1934 has changed hands.

The property located at 14999 Foothill Boulevard in Guerneville was sold on Aug. 25, 2023. The $455,000 purchase price works out to $571 per square foot. This single-story home has one bedroom and one bath.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In August 2023, a 522-square-foot home on Eagle Nest Lane in Guerneville sold for $200,000, a price per square foot of $383. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,451-square-foot home at 15320 Old River Road in Guerneville sold in June 2023 for $350,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Eagle Nest Lane in Guerneville in June 2023 a 882-square-foot home was sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $692. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.