Single-family residence sells for $490,000 in Petaluma

615 Walnut Street (Google Street View)

The property located at 615 Walnut Street in Petaluma was sold on March 21, 2024.

The $490,000 purchase price works out to $785 per square foot.

The house, built in 1937, has an interior space of 624 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house consists of one bedroom and one bath. Additionally, the home comes with an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 1,960 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Walnut Street in Petaluma in June 2023 a 1,735-square-foot home was sold for $1,530,000, a price per square foot of $882. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,042-square-foot home at 605 Galland Street in Petaluma sold in July 2023 for $730,000, a price per square foot of $701. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In December 2023, a 1,042-square-foot home on Galland Street in Petaluma sold for $965,000, a price per square foot of $926. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.