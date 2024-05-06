Single-family residence sells for $500,000 in Santa Rosa

215 West Third Street (Google Street View)

The property located at 215 West Third Street in Santa Rosa was sold on April 12, 2024 for $500,000, or $476 per square foot.

The house, built in 1959, has an interior space of 1,050 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a one-car garage. The property's lot measures 7,405 square feet square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 802-square-foot home at 140 West Sixth Street in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $455,000, a price per square foot of $567. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Hewett Street in Santa Rosa in April 2024 a 2,199-square-foot home was sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $332. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,690-square-foot home on Jefferson Street in Santa Rosa sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $355. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

