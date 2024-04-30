Single-family residence sells for $510,000 in Santa Rosa

515 Drake Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 515 Drake Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 10, 2024 for $510,000, or $435 per square foot.

The house, built in 1970, has an interior space of 1,172 square feet.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. The property's lot measures 5,662 square feet square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Parkhurst Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2024 a 1,058-square-foot home was sold for $609,000, a price per square foot of $576. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In October 2023, a 1,058-square-foot home on Parkhurst Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $284. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,318-square-foot home at 5061 Oak Park Way in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $691,000, a price per square foot of $524. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

