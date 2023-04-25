Single-family residence sells for $515,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 179 White Oak Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,172-square-foot property, built in 1970, was sold on April 6, 2023. The $515,000 purchase price works out to $439 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, a carport, and one parking space. It sits on a 1-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In March 2023, a 1,456-square-foot home on Fairfield Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $412.

On Hillsdale Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,870-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $428.

A 1,560-square-foot home at 321 Green Field Circle in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $742,000, a price per square foot of $476.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.